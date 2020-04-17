|
|
Joseph J. Stefanelli
Joseph J. Stefanelli of Toms River and Newark, passed away peacefully at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River on April 11, 2020. He was 94.
Joe was employed as a line supervisor for Sterling Drugs, retiring in 1987. He was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed working in his garden. Nothing made Joe happier than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as PopPop.
Joe is predeceased by his parents, Gerardo and Mildred, his wife Gloria and his brother, Emil.
Surviving are his wife June, sons Gerald (Anna Mae), Joseph (Patricia), Richard (Gail), his step-daughters Nancy (Bud), Sue, his grandchildren Joseph (Carolyn), Justin (Lauren), Gregg, Richard, Sarah, and Anthony, his step-grandchildren Kate (Alex), and Kyle (Orianne), his great-grandchildren Belle, Cece and Adam, his step great-grandchildren Olivia and Aisley.
With the best interest of family and friends, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being made by Galante Funeral Home, Union, NJ.
Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020