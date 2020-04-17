Services
Galante Funeral Home
2800 Morris Ave.
Union, NJ 07083
(908) 687-2110
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stefanelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Stefanelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Stefanelli Obituary
Joseph J. Stefanelli

Joseph J. Stefanelli of Toms River and Newark, passed away peacefully at Rose Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Toms River on April 11, 2020. He was 94.

Joe was employed as a line supervisor for Sterling Drugs, retiring in 1987. He was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed working in his garden. Nothing made Joe happier than spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who lovingly referred to him as PopPop.

Joe is predeceased by his parents, Gerardo and Mildred, his wife Gloria and his brother, Emil.

Surviving are his wife June, sons Gerald (Anna Mae), Joseph (Patricia), Richard (Gail), his step-daughters Nancy (Bud), Sue, his grandchildren Joseph (Carolyn), Justin (Lauren), Gregg, Richard, Sarah, and Anthony, his step-grandchildren Kate (Alex), and Kyle (Orianne), his great-grandchildren Belle, Cece and Adam, his step great-grandchildren Olivia and Aisley.

With the best interest of family and friends, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being made by Galante Funeral Home, Union, NJ.

Interment will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galante Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -