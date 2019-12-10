Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Normandy Beach - Joseph J. Strasser, 84, of the Normandy Beach section of Brick Twp., NJ, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Joe and his wife, Pat, traveled extensively throughout the United States as a Plant Manager in the snack food industry during his career. He retired to Normandy Beach in 1999.

Joe served in the United States Army and was a graduate of the University of Denver, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Marketing.

He was a member of his high school and college football teams and continued to play the game during his military years. Joe was also an avid golfer.

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Anna Strasser, and his five siblings, Thomas, William, Louise, Helen, and Alice.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (nee Maloney), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Also survived by a close and loving circle of friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 12:00pm - 2:00pm with funeral service to be offered on 1:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 706 Grand Central Ave., Lavallette, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the or the .

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
