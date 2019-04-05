|
Joseph John Abradi, Jr.
Point Pleasant - Joseph John Abradi Jr. age 86 of Point Pleasant passed away peacefully at his home on April 2, 2019. Joe was born and raised in Jersey City. He graduated from Snyder High School. Joe was an Army Veteran who served in Germany during the Korean War.
He moved to Point Pleasant in 1960. Joe retired in 1986 after many years as a millwright with Colgate Palmolive Corp. in Jersey City.
Joe was very active in his community. He coached little league baseball, numerous basketball leagues, and he served many years with the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698 as part of both the Veterans and Special Needs Children's Committees.
Joe was pre-deceased by his wife Joan in 2011 after 56 years of marriage.
Surviving are his 3 children. Richard and his wife Valerie of Lisbon, Maine, Karen Laudisi and her husband Gary of Point Pleasant and Susan Martini, of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren, Ryan Abradi, Kristen Tardiff and her husband Joe, Sam Abradi and Kelsey Haycook.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at St. Peter's R.C. Church in Pt. Pleasant Beach at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Viewing Hours are Sunday from 2:00pm to 7:00pm at Colonial Funeral home 2170 Hwy. 88 Brick. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Veterans or Special Needs Committee, Pt. Pleasant Elks Lodge # 1698 at 820 Arnold Ave. Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 5, 2019