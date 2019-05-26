Services
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
The Park Pavilion in Seaside
Wilmington, NC - Joseph J. Newnam, Jr., 76, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Saturday, April 13th, surrounded by family. Born in Philadelphia to the late Alberta (Ansert) and Joseph Newnam, he was one of seven siblings. He spent time in the seminary, as a medic in the Navy, and owned a game stand on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, NJ, before entering a lifelong career in men's apparel retail. He was an avid golfer and did The NY Times crossword puzzle everyday — in pen.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughters and their husbands, Tamara Newnam and Gene Amparo, Nicole and Joel Satin, Tara and Rhett Reavis, and Joelle Newnam and Michael Feola, and eleven grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by two brothers, Dennis and John. He is also survived by his siblings and in-laws: Patricia Schreiber, Mary Newnam, Margaret and Guy Mueller, Gerald and Kathleen Newnam, William Newnam and Carol Winkler, and Gloria Kman and Mike Habibi, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

An "Irish Wake" will be held at his request at The Park Pavilion in Seaside, Park, NJ, on Monday, June 3rd, 12-2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation at www.nhrmcfoundation.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019
