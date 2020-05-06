Joseph John Principe



Joseph John Principe, age 77, passed away while in Florida visiting family on Monday, 5/4, surrounded by his family. His passing was peaceful, and for that the family is thankful. Joseph had been fighting pancreatic cancer and fought as hard as he could. Joe was in the U.S. Army and served in Korea and Ft. Knox, Kentucky, where is met his wife of 57 years, Eveline.



Together they had three children, Stephanie (Steve) Riccio, Sylvia (Michael) England, and Joseph (Connie) Principe. Joe had four grandchildren, Jessica, Joseph, Anthony and Ryan. Joe loved the NY Mets and the NY Giants, and watching his grandson Ryan playing baseball. He was predeceased by his mother, Constance Principe. He was the youngest of five and was predeceased by his brother George, and sisters Julia and Myrna. He is survived by his brother Frank. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



Joe was involved with the American Legion and served as a past adjutant of Post 511, Stafford Township, NJ, and very much involved with his church, Community Reformed Church, Whiting NJ, as well. He also enjoyed visiting wineries and travelling to Florida and Germany. During his last days, he was well cared for by Hope Hospice, in Cape Coral, Florida.



Joe will be cremated by the Lee County Cremation Services in Florida and will be interred at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lustgarten Foundation @www.lustgarten.org









