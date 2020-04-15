|
|
Joseph John Sellari, Sr.
Media, PA - Joseph John Sellari Sr., 95, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital in Media, PA. "Joe" was a long time resident of Monmouth County having moved from his birthplace of Newark, NJ in 1962. Born to Dominic and Nunziata (nee: Panza) Sellari, Joe was one of five children and was noted to be the only freshman on his high school team to play varsity baseball. Joe was a proud Veteran, having served in the US Navy in WWII and seeing action in Iwo Jima, Guadacanal and numerous other regions. He loved to tell stories of his time in the service as he proudly piloted LSM's with soldiers to the beachfront and he fondly remembered playing baseball on Iwo Jima after the conflict was over. After his military service, Joe worked for many years in the bowling and billiard business. He enjoyed an early retirement and continued to contract building bowling lanes in private houses. In his free time, Joe took deep appreciation in his yardwork and could most likely be found outside most of the day, tending to his lawn and plants. Sunday football was another favorite past-time and Joe could spout off statistics like a sports announcer. It was family that filled his heart with the most joy, as he cherished gatherings with his children, grandchildren and eventually, 7 great-grandchildren. Devoted husband of the late Carmelina Sellari (nee: Cito). Loving father of Joseph Sellari, Jr. and wife Michelle and the late Patricia Coppola and her surviving husband, Gary. Cherished grandfather of Dana Sellari Schultz and husband Brett, Hedda Caldwell and husband Brad, and Jason Wiley, as well as 7 precious great-grandchildren. Beloved brother of the late Anthony Sellari, Salvatore "Sonny" Sellari, Filomena "Phyllis" Margiotta and Rose Liguori. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Joe will be privately entombed at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport with his wife and a Memorial Service honoring his life and legacy will be held at a later date. In the meantime, donations may be made in his memory through his personal donation page at https://inmemof.org/joseph-sellari for the Riddle HealthCare Foundation (Main Line Health). Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
