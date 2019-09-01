|
|
Joseph Kirby
Whiting - Joseph Kirby, age 72, of Whiting, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 29 at home. Born in Manhattan, he lived in Brick prior to moving to Whiting 6 years ago. He was the owner/operator of a Coca-Cola delivery route for many years until his retirement. He then became a certified home health aide for Bayada.
Joseph loved to dance, watch golf and go to the movies. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events, trips to Atlantic City and watching horse racing.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Kirby and his brother, John Kirby.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, David Kirby and his wife, Suzanne and Jessica Kirby-Smith and her husband, Michael and 6 grandchildren, Dylan, Alyson and Evan Smith and Aidan, Jack and Noah Kirby. He is also survived by his brother James and sister, Catherine Siedelhofer, and his step children, Rene Ottavi, and Raymond Peterson.
Visitation will take place Monday from 4-7pm at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals. Friends are invited to attend the funeral liturgy Tuesday at 10:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Give Kids the World at GKTW.org.
Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019