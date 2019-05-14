Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Church
83 Throckmorton Lane
Old Bridge, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Burial Park
840 Cranbury Road
South Brunswick, NJ
Old Bridge - Joseph Kotusky, 84, of Old Bridge was born September 15, 1934 and died May 10, 2019. If you asked him about those days in between, he would say all those days were pretty wonderful. Joe grew up in Perth Amboy where he attended St. Mary's high school and spent his days with family, playing sports, and hanging with friends. He joined the Army for two years and was able to travel. He went to work for The Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company where he stayed until he retired.

Working at the A&P is where he would tell you his story got even better. He met his best girl-Yvonne O'Neill. They married on September 21, 1963. During 44 years together they had three children, three grandchildren, two dogs and a cat. His story also includes a station wagon and a little White House on the corner.

Joe could be described as a hard working kind man who had a special brand of humor. Many times he was the funniest man in the room making quick quips from the corner. He had a love of sports, music, sweets including whipped cream on his jello, a bowl of ice cream, and a cookie with his tea. Joe loved his family. He would often say he got lucky marrying the best woman in the world and having a great family, but we know we were the lucky ones having him in our lives. Joe indeed did have a wonderful life and we will miss him greatly.

Surviving are his sons Joseph Kotusky(Patti )of Burlington, Robert Kotusky of Bayville and daughter Maureen Kotusky of Old Bridge along with his grandchildren Robert, Maggie, and William; a brother John (Linda) Nielsen of Fords and many nieces and nephews. Joe has joined his beloved wife who died in 2008 and his daughter-in-law Holly who died in 2018.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, May 17th at 10:30 am at St. Ambrose Church, 83 Throckmorton Lane, Old Bridge, followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, 840 Cranbury Road, South Brunswick.

For information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.rezem.fh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 14, 2019
