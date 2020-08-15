Joseph Kulinski



Toms River, NJ. - Joseph Kulinski, 73, of Toms River, NJ., passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on Friday, August 14, 2020.



Born in the Ironbound section of Newark, NJ., in 1947, as one of two children of the late Joseph and Helen Kulinski, he attended East Side High School in Newark. Joseph retired after many years working for the Garden State Parkway as Sr. Supervisor of Toll Collections. He was a die-hard Mets fan and enjoyed visiting the beach at Lavallette. He often reminisced about his trips to Las Vegas and the casinos at Atlantic City.



Joseph is survived by his brother Robert and sister-in-law Kathleen of Morristown, NJ., Joanne Paolantonio of Whippany, NJ., and niece Michele Oswald and husband Scott, and great-nephew Max and great-nieces Madeleine and Charlotte also of Whippany, NJ.



Joseph will be cremated and, as he had wished, his final resting place will be with that of his mother and father at St. Joseph's cemetery, Toms River, NJ.









