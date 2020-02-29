|
|
Joseph L. Black, long-time resident of Deal, New Jersey, died in Naples, Florida, on February 2nd. He was 82 years old. Mr Black was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Alexander and Catherine Black. He graduated from St. Michaels High School in Jersey City and Parks College of Aeronautical Engineering at St. Louis University. After college, he joined the Navy and became an aircraft carrier pilot, serving on the USS Ranger and USS Bennington during the Vietnam War. He left the Navy to fly for American Airlines for 32 years, rising to the rank of captain.
Mr. Black was active in his church, built homes with Habitat for Humanity in Immokalee, Florida, and was an avid supporter of the arts. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Diane, his daughter, Christina Black, his granddaughter, Tamsin, and his daughter-in-law, Courtney Moreno. Also, his sisters, Catherine Fernandez and Margaret Black Grapel and many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 9:30 a.m. at St.
Mary's Catholic Church, 46 Richmond Avenue, Deal, New Jersey, to be followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Amicus, GA 31709 or online at www.habitatcollier.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020