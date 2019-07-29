|
|
Joseph L. Meehan
Middletown - It is with heavy heart that we share that Joseph L. Meehan, 56, of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. He was a much beloved son, born on July 20, 1963 in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph L. and Barbara (Becker), both of whom survive him. In 1973 the family moved to Toms River, NJ. Joseph attended St. Joseph High School, and then Rutgers University, where he met his wife. He graduated from NJIT in 1987 and completed his MBA at NYU in 1994 . Joe worked as an investment banker at Bank of New York and then TD Securities in NYC for over thirty years.
He leaves behind his wife, Susan (McCusker), of 27 years, as well as his son, Connell, and daughter, Caroline. Joseph is also mourned by his large and extended family, including his aunts, Karen Moraghan (Tom), Gail (Lannon), Joyce Chiara (Daniel); uncles, Robert Becker (Cecilia), Kenneth Becker (Susan), Edward Becker and Brian Becker. His aunts, Mary (Becker) Meehan and Doris Liptak preceded him in death. Joseph also leaves behind numerous cousins, including Ned Moraghan (Susan), Thomas Moraghan, Kerri Ferri (Chris), Melissa Lannon, Garry Lannon, Karen Adatto (Eli), Jerry Chiara and Kevin Liptak (Christine).
Joe was passionate about his family, travel, football, politics and his many lifelong friends. These include Steven Semanchik and Mark Miltner. His entire family wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during his illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to http:/www.parkingforpetessake.org, a nonprofit organization that supports families receiving treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Viewing is Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm with a small prayer service during the evening visitation. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, September 14th after the 7th Annual Family Friendly Bike Ride at
Sandy Hook supporting Parking for Pete's. More information to follow.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 29, 2019