Joseph L. Minieri M.D.


Joseph L. Minieri M.D. Obituary
Joseph L. Minieri, M.D.

Manchester - Joseph L. Minieri, M.D., loving husband and father of 1 child, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at age 88.

Joseph was born on August 17, 1930 in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Luigi and Julia Minieri. He received his medical degree from the University of Buenos Aires in 1957 and practiced medicine as a general practitioner in private practice for 45 years at St. Vincent's Hospital in Manhattan, Brooklyn Hospital, Paul Kimball Hospital, Point Pleasant Hospital, Ocean Medical Center and Community Medical Center.

In July 1970, he married Ellen Rosemary Schwartz. They raised one son, Christopher.

Joseph had a passion for the outdoors and photography. He loved to travel, as a young man he would hike the Patagonia Mountains in Argentina and throughout his travels he created a photo library of all the places he had been to. He was also an avid lover of classical music. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Joseph was predeceased by his father, Luigi, his mother, Julia and his former wife Ellen.

He is survived by his son Christopher Minieri of Manasquan, his sister Amalia Minieri-Abel, his three step children, Donna Rector, Phoenix, AZ, Susan Casale, Bethlehem, PA and Richard Rector, Willow Grove, PA, along with 5 step grandchildren, Elizabeth Casale, Lauren Whiteman, Ella Rector, Eric Rector, Alexis Raim and great grandchild, Emma Whiteman.

Family services are private under the direction of Jersey Shore Cremation Service, Manasquan.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 16, 2019
