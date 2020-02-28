|
|
Joseph L. Sweeney
Toms River - Joseph L. Sweeney, 85 of Toms River, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Joe and his wife Mary Melvina were born and raised in small towns in the Anthracite Coalfields of N.E. PA where they both completed their education and taught for 3 years. They then had the good fortune to be accepted into teaching careers lasting 30 years in Old Bridge, NJ in the Madison Central school system. Joe and Melvina settled into their home in Squire Village, Toms River over 50 years ago where they raised their two sons. After his retirement, Joe volunteered as a caregiver to older people in need of transportation to medical appointments. Joe always continued his struggles with golf and his love of and success with gardening. Lastly, after being drafted at age 18 into the US Infantry, he learned both respect and the lifelong value of friendship, earning recognition of being a veteran of the Korean War.
Surviving are his two sons, Francis and Anthony and their children, Michael, Bryan, and Stacy, who rounded out a full family. Joe's 2 brother's, Jerome and wife Carol, and Bernie and wife Rosalie of PA, always kept in close contact as did Melvina's family, even after her passing, namely her brother John Jordan, Sr., and wife Flora and their children Michael and John; her sister Joannes and her children Kathleen, Sheila, John and James; and grandchildren Shannon and Connor. All these family members and Joe's very valued friend, Celeste McKeefery, helped to maintain for Joe a true family basis.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.kedzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020