O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church
424 Lincoln Ave.
Avon, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Catharine Cemetery
Wall, NJ
View Map
Joseph L. Weber Obituary
Joseph L. Weber

Formerly of Howell - Joseph L. Weber, 82, formerly of Howell died on November 8, 2019 at Paul's Run in Philadelphia, PA. He was born September 9, 1937 in Scranton, PA to Annetta Graff and Edmund Weber. Joe was raised in Jersey City attending Lincoln HS and Seton Hall University. It was there he met the love of his life Carol Ann Hurley. He spent his life working in the transportation industry but his true joy was spending time with family and traveling with his wife, Carol. Joe attended St. Veronica's Parish in Howell, NJ and St. Catherine of Siena in Farmingdale, NJ. He enjoyed being a part of the Knights of Columbus.

Joseph was predeceased by his brother Edmund and niece Patricia Weber Konold.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Carol Ann Weber, their four daughters Cheryl (Patrick) Moran, Mary Beth (James) Lubeck, Kathleen (Terry) McKeever, Jodi-Lynn (Daniel) Kaderabek, 11 adored grandchildren, his brother Paul Weber and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Wednesday, 4-7pm at O'Brien Funeral Home at 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd, Wall, NJ. Funeral Mass with be Thursday, 9:30 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon, NJ. Burial will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joseph's name to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
