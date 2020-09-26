Joseph Louis "Joe" Filoon



Joseph Louis "Joe" Filoon, age 82, (1938 - 2020) passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by his children, grandchildren and an abundance of love.



Joe was born and raised in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia, P.A. before moving to Ship Bottom, NJ in 1970 where he resided for the last 50 years.



Joe married the love of his life Judy in 1959 and was blessed with a marriage of nearly 61 years. Joe served in the United States Army being honorably discharged in 1964.



Joe was an accomplished mason starting his career in Philadelphia, P.A. with the John B Kelly Inc. He was a long standing member of Local 33 and Local 5, International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman, Atlantic City, NJ, where he worked for many years building the Casinos of Atlantic City and served as Vice President of the Union. After retiring, Joe enjoyed his winters in North Palm Beach, FL.



Joe's life was filled with love and laughter and his passion for the game of golf. His favorite time of the day was a tee time and he enjoyed being a member Sea Oaks Country Club, in Little Egg Harbor, N.J.



He was also a member of the Beach Haven Moose Lodge 1575 in Manahawkin, N.J.



Joe was predeceased by his wife Judy (nee Guano) in May of this year. He is survived by his six children: Eileen Aversa (Jeffrey), Margate City, NJ, Joanne Sprague (Jeff), Manahawkin, NJ, Joseph Filoon Jr., Manahawkin, NJ, Megan Filoon, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Craig Filoon (Alicia), Manahawkin, NJ, and John Filoon, Ship Bottom, NJ.



Joe was "Poppy" to his adoring grandchildren: Zachary and Haley Halliday, Taylor and Jeffrey Sprague and Kelsey Bellack who all held a special place in his heart. Joe is also survived by his siblings: Rosemary Harrity, Peggy Filoon and John (Jay) Filoon. He is predeceased by his parents George and Margaret Mary Filoon and brother George Filoon.



Joe now reunites with his wife Judy, cherished family, friends and is ready to play the back nine. A memorial Mass in memory of both Joe and Judy, will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11am, at St. Francis of Assisi Church 4700 Long Beach Blvd, Brant Beach, NJ, 08008.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to Beach Haven First Aid Squad, Ship Bottom Division, 20th and Central Avenue Ship Bottom, NJ 08008 or St. Francis of Assisi Parish 4700 Long Beach Boulevard, Brant Beach, NJ 08008.









