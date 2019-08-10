Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Church
215 Essex Ave.
Spring Lake, NJ
Joseph M. Byrne Iii Obituary
Joseph M. Byrne III

Point Pleasant Beach and formerly of Spring Lake - Joseph Michael Byrne, III, of Point Pleasant Beach and formerly of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Brick Hospital.

Born in Montclair, he had resided in Spring Lake for 40 years before moving to Point Pleasant Beach 3 years ago. He was a Communicant of St. Catharine Parish, Spring Lake. Joe was a strong believer in Catholic education and devoted a great deal of his life as Principal of Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Bayonne, where he also served as a Eucharistic minister.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joseph M. Jr. and Betty (nee Hand) Byrne, his sister Mary Ellen (nee Byrne) Madison and his brother in law Robert Krow.

Surviving are his beloved brothers George Byrne and wife Mary Anne, Thomas Byrne, James Byrne and wife Eileen, Kevin Byrne and wife Barbara, Brian Byrne and wife Marie, and sisters Betty Byrne, Maureen Caufield and husband John, Carol Krow, and Patricia McMenamin and husband PJ, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his longtime devoted caregiver Leticia Yeboah.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. No prior visitation at the funeral home, please go directly to Church. Burial will follow in the Byrne plot in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joseph may be directed to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 23 Main St., Suite D1, Holmdel, NJ 07733 or www.vnahg.org. Please specify you would like your gift directed to the area of greatest need.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 10, 2019
