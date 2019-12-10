Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
Neptune, NJ
Joseph M. Hayden

Neptune - Joseph M. Hayden passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 8, 2019. He was 91. He is predeceased by his son James Hayden. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne Hayden, and 2 sisters; Joan Metcalf and Florence Thorpe. He leaves behind 2 sons and a daughter, Joseph Hayden and wife Leanita, Joanne Sawicki and husband Steven, and Thomas Hayden and wife Pam. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Jessica Hayden, Justin Hayden, Melissa Zygmund and husband David, Michael Sawicki and wife Jessica, Merideth Hayden, and Sean Hayden, and 2 great -grandchildren, Aurora Sawicki and Joshua Zygmund. Joseph was a decorated Korean War Veteran. He was a member the American Legion, a member of the Asbury Park Italian-American Club, and a member and volunteer at the Neptune Senior Center. He worked at the Asbury Park Press for 42 years. A viewing will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Holy Innocents Church in Neptune. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joseph's honor to .

Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
