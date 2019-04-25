|
Joseph M. Izworski
Toms River - Joseph M. Izworski, 88, of Toms River, NJ passed away on April 22, 2019. Joseph was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean War. He also had the honor of serving as a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He was a truck driver for 28 years at D.B. Brown Inc. and then worked at Home Depot for 9 years.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Phyllis Parrino Izworski; four daughters, Carol and Michael Gaspartich of Toms River, Connie and Mark Tyler of Toms River, Cindy and Michael Browne of Acworth, GA and Cheryl Izworski and Pete McGarry of Bluffton, SC; his son, Joseph Izworski, Jr. and his wife Andrea of Jackson, NJ; two brothers, Walter Duralek and his wife Terry and Thomas Duralek and his wife Kathy; his sister Adele Barber and also 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are from 2-6 PM on Sunday April 28, 2019 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Monday at 9:00 AM. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019