Joseph Koenig
Joseph M. Koenig Obituary
Joseph M. Koenig

Freehold Twsp. - Joseph M. Koenig, 67 died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. Known to his family and friends as "Joey".He was born in Lakewood a son of the late Abe and Grace Koenig. Joey was a graduate of Lakewood High School, class of 1970 and graduated Monmouth College with a degree in Elementary Education in 1974 . He also received a Masters in Educational Administration from Monmouth College. Joey spent his whole career in the Lakewood School System. He began as an elementary school teacher and later became the basic skills teacher for his school. Joey loved being a teacher. Even after he retired he would go back to mentor and advise new teachers in the Lakewood School District, encouraging and guiding them as they began their careers in education.

In addition to his parents he is pre deceased by his wife Judith "Judy" (Shoner). They met when both were students at Monmouth College.

Joey is survived by his two beloved sons, Ian and Evan and a sister Faye Canape.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Koenig household always had a shelter rescue dog residing in it, often more than one. For those so desiring a donation in Joey's memory to your local animal shelter would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019
