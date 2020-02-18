Services
Joseph Pelliccio
Joseph Pelliccio
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Church of the Visitation
Brick, NJ
Joseph M. Pelliccio Obituary
Joseph M. Pelliccio

Brick - Joseph Pelliccio 91 of Brick passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

He was born in Bayonne, NJ and lived in Jersey City and Brick for over fifty years.

Joe served and saw combat action in the US Navy during WWII aboard the battleship USS Iowa and was again recalled to duty during the Korean War where he served aboard the battleship USS New Jersey. Joe began his law enforcement career in 1955 as a police officer with the Jersey City Police Department rising to the rank of Lieutenant and receiving over 50 commendations and awards for excellent police service. He commanded several units and in the 1970's, Joe served as the Aid to Jersey City Mayor Paul Jordan.

He is well known as a founding father of Ice Hockey in Jersey City and is this years recipient of the New Jersey Devils Dr. John McMullen award.

He was predeceased by his wife Anna Constance Pelliccio in 2011. Surviving are two sons Andrew Pelliccio and his wife Mary, Joseph Pelliccio and his wife Michele; his daughter JoAnn Pelliccio-Lindgren and her husband Robert Lindgren; his brother Ralph Pelliccio and his sister Angelina Cerbone; five grandchildren Jacqueline, Corinne, Alaine, Joseph and Nicholas; and four great grandchildren Norah Ann, and Abigail Pearl and Bennett Kesseman and Claire Danfelt.

Visitation will be Thursday February 20,2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday February 21, 2020 at 9:30 am at Church of the Visitation, Brick. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
