Joseph M. Sultana
Freehold - Joseph M. Sultana, 80, of Freehold passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home. He was born and raised in New York and had moved to Farmingdale, NJ before settling in Freehold with his family.
As a youth he had enlisted in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joseph later worked the assembly line for GM in Linden, NJ before retiring. He was an avid fan of the New York Mets and Jets. He enjoyed collecting sports memorabilia and could be found at the Collingwood Flea Market on weekends with his daughter.
Joseph was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda J. Sultana; brother, Victor Sultana; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sultana; and parents, Louis and Mary Ann Sultana. He is survived by his doting daughter, Jennifer Sultana and her boyfriend Michael of Freehold; nephew, Michael Sultana; nieces, Sheree Sultana-Bos and her husband, Jack, Kristalyn Sultana-Stewart and her husband, Tony, and Jenae Sultana-Scott and her husband, Michael; and 18 great nieces and nephews all from California. He is also survived by his niece Kimberly Falana of Massachusetts.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the immediate family. A public memorial gathering to honor Joseph will be held at a later date. Please refrain from sending flower arrangements until that time. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. To leave condolence messages to the family and to check for future arrangements, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020