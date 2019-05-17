|
Joseph M. Tierney, Jr.
Toms River - Joseph M. Tierney, Jr., age 95, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Preferred Care at Wall. Joseph was born in Elizabeth, NJ and moved to Brick in 1958 before moving to Toms River many years ago. Joseph was a Supervisor and then a Motor Vehicle Inspector for the State of NJ for over 40 years before retiring in 1981. He was a communicant of St. Dominic Church in Brick.
He is predeceased by his wife Beatrice Tierney in 2009 as well as eleven brothers and sisters. Joseph was the oldest of his fifteen siblings. Surviving are three daughters, Marilou Fuchs, Jaclyn Tierney, Eileen Phan and her husband Don, three sisters Ann Faxon, Margaret Africano and Carol Tierney; five grandchildren Katherine, David, Steven, Alana, and Carly and five great grandchildren Kai, Davy, Macie, Brian, and Eric.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning 10:00 AM at St. Dominic RC Church, 250 Old Squan Rd, Brick Township, NJ 08724. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local PBS station, especially channel 13 or 21. Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 17, 2019