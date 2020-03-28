|
Joseph Maurice Tremblay
North Fort Myers, FL - Joseph Maurice Tremblay, 98, formerly of Freehold Township, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by his children in North Fort Myers, Florida.
Joseph, the second of ten children, was born to Joseph and Yvonne Tremblay on September 5, 1921 and raised in Timmins, Ontario Canada. At the young age of 13, Joseph learned perseverance, patience, determination, and a strong work ethic working alongside his father driving gold and dynamite to and from the gold processing center for McIntyre's Mine. These characteristics were evident through the rest of his life from being deployed to Western Europe during WW II to being the patriarch of his beautiful family. He was a dedicated member of the 1st Canadian Paratroopers Battalion and proudly recanted captivating memories of completed missions, The Battle of the Bulge, Normandy Beach and the liberation of Europe at the end of WW II.
Joseph married his true love Barbara Yvonne Bonney on November 6, 1955. The young couple moved to the USA believing it would give them the best career opportunities and proudly obtained citizenship.
Joseph had a successful career in the Iron Workers local #25. He was continually recognized for his outstanding work ethic as a bridge builder. His resume reflects his contributions in the construction of the Mighty Mackinaw and the Verrazano Narrows bridges.
Joseph and Barbara settled in Freehold Twp., NJ in 1968 where together they raised four children and were active, longtime residents.
Among Joseph's many talents was his passion for gardening and woodworking. In his spare time, Joseph could be found tending his garden or creating intricate woodwork masterpieces in his shed. He will forever be remembered for his sea blue eyes and calm nature. He was the epitome of a "gentle" man, and had the gift of making everyone feel cherished and loved in his presence.
Joseph is predeceased by: his parents, nine siblings, wife Barbara, daughter Rebecca, grandson Ronnie and daughter-in-law Christine. He will be greatly missed by all he left behind: Ronald Tremblay, Randall Tremblay (Linda), Gloria Bulk (Pete), Joy Kowalski (Craig), seven grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas, James (Alyssa), Meg, Ali, Sarah, Jack and great granddaughter Makenna Hope.
... Dad you carved on our hearts your most beautiful masterpiece...
Memorial donations may be made to The Kennedy E. Kowalski Charitable Foundation, 111 Crow Hill Road, Freehold, New Jersey 07728
A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020