Joseph "Junior" Mazza, Jr.
Oceanport and Marco Island, FL - Joseph "Junior" Mazza, Jr. 83 of Oceanport and Marco Island, Fl. died on Wednesday September 23rd at his home in Oceanport.
Junior was the Owner and Operator of Trenton Iron and Metal, Neptune Iron and Metal as well as Shore Auto Wreckers.
He enjoyed traveling throughout the country with the love of his life, Dottie, in their RV. He was always happy to return to his beloved Marco Island. Junior enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles and riding throughout, New Jersey and Florida. He enjoyed fine dining wherever he and Dottie traveled. Junior was a student of the stock market and would study the trends of everyday.
Junior loved to be with his family, especially his kids, grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. He had an ability to put everyone in a good mood with his passion and optimism for life. He proudly served and was honorably discharged from the New Jersey National Guard.
He was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Long Branch. Junior enjoyed the opera, but his favorite song was the theme from the Godfather.
Joe was pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy Carl Mazza in 2019; daughter, Kathleen Mazza, in 2004; his brothers and sister, Bruno Mazza, Victor Mazza and Marie Massaro.
Surviving is his son, Joseph Mazza, III, Port St. Lucie, Fla; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mario Mazza, James and Cecilia Mazza, Dominick and Nancy Mazza; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret Tuzzio, Eleanor and Thomas Calise, Santa and Peter DeCenzo, Josephine Spaletta and Marianne and Vinnie Carb; his sister-in-law, Suzie Mazza; three grandchildren, Christine Bryant, Joseph Bryant and Taylor Mazza; two great grandchildren, Carter Bryant and Liam Gunther; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Sunday, September 27th, 1 to 5 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday September 28th, 10 am at Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Church, Corner of Second and Chelsea Avenues, Long Branch. Entombment Woodbine Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory of Junior or send messages of condolence please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com
In order to accommodate all of Junior's family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects; we appreciate your understanding at this difficult time. Masks are required in the funeral home.