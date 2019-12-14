|
|
Joseph Mazziotta
Manalapan - Joseph Mazziotta, 76, of Manalapan passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Joseph was born in New York, New York and has resided in Manalapan for almost 40 years. He attended Xavier High School in NYC followed by St. Johns University. After graduation, Joseph joined the Air Force where he served 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Following retirement, he worked at Morgan Stanley for over 30 years.
Joseph was a wise man with a heart of gold and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Helen; his daughters Christine, Jennifer and Laura; his son-in laws, Corey and Tom; and six grandchildren Abigail, Emma, Gavin, Alex, Tommy & Mikey.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas More RC Church, 186 Gordon's Corner Road, Manalapan on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joe's honor can be sent to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) - The Children's Fund https://give2.chop.edu or https://www.stjude.org/donate. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019