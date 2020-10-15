1/
Joseph Michael Adametz Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Michael Adametz Sr.

Whiting - Joseph Michael Adametz Sr., age 89 of Whiting NJ, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus on October 8th, 2020, in Milton, Delaware.

Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Elizabeth Adametz; his son Joseph M. Adametz Jr of Mohnton PA ; his son James R. Adametz of Farmingdale NJ; his daughter Judith S. Walters of Milton DE; his daughter Joy A. McGuire of Toms River NJ, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his brother Rudolph. He is preceded in death by his sister Stefana and his grandson Timothy J. Adametz.

Joe was born in 1930 in Perth Amboy NJ to parents Stephen Adametz and Theresa Gatch. Joe worked as a skilled tradesman in the drywall industry in the Toms River area for more than 40 years.

Joe was a great family man and a loving father. He married Jane in April of 1955, and the couple had four children together.

Joe was a social, active man who was deeply involved in Baptist Church activities for the majority of his life. He enjoyed helping others in need, singing in choirs, and taking loving care of his wife. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

A memorial service is scheduled for Joe on Oct 19th 2020, at 11 am at America's Keswick Activity Center in Whiting NJ. Anderson and Campbell of Toms River will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the America's Keswick https://americaskeswick.org/support.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
America's Keswick Activity Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
7323505700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved