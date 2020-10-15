Joseph Michael Adametz Sr.
Whiting - Joseph Michael Adametz Sr., age 89 of Whiting NJ, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus on October 8th, 2020, in Milton, Delaware.
Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Elizabeth Adametz; his son Joseph M. Adametz Jr of Mohnton PA ; his son James R. Adametz of Farmingdale NJ; his daughter Judith S. Walters of Milton DE; his daughter Joy A. McGuire of Toms River NJ, 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his brother Rudolph. He is preceded in death by his sister Stefana and his grandson Timothy J. Adametz.
Joe was born in 1930 in Perth Amboy NJ to parents Stephen Adametz and Theresa Gatch. Joe worked as a skilled tradesman in the drywall industry in the Toms River area for more than 40 years.
Joe was a great family man and a loving father. He married Jane in April of 1955, and the couple had four children together.
Joe was a social, active man who was deeply involved in Baptist Church activities for the majority of his life. He enjoyed helping others in need, singing in choirs, and taking loving care of his wife. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.
A memorial service is scheduled for Joe on Oct 19th 2020, at 11 am at America's Keswick Activity Center in Whiting NJ. Anderson and Campbell of Toms River will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joe's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the America's Keswick https://americaskeswick.org/support
