Joseph Michael Curcio
Manchester - Joseph Michael Curcio, formerly of Scott Township, Pittsburgh PA, and Manchester Twp., NJ, passed away on May 29, 2020 at CareOne at Wall.
He was the son of Jim and Madeline Curcio and brother to the late Francis.
Growing up in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington, he counted Joe Negri and Johnny Unitas as his pals. Serving in the Korean War as a corporal in the Army, he returned home and worked at The Pittsburgh Press and Post-Gazette for 45 years.
He was an avid golfer, a downhill skier through his 80s (enjoying several years as a ski instructor at Hidden Valley), and a lifelong Steelers fan.
Devoted husband of 60 years to Marge (Maxin) Curcio, dad to Jim Curcio and Christine Asenjo, father-in-law to Susie Curcio and Julian Asenjo, and grandfather to Evan and Dylan Curcio, and Ian Asenjo.
He enjoyed his retirement with Marge in New Jersey, where they lived on a golf course with Jim nearby. Humble, kind, witty, and always active, Joe put his family first. He valued personal relationships, fun family vacations, education, great books, and Frank Sinatra. He was curious about everything, and inspired those around him to have a positive outlook.
Service and private interment in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery will be held in the near future due to current health restrictions. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to a non-profit of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.