Joseph Michael Kapusta
Bayville - Joseph Michael Kapusta, 60, of Bayville, peacefully passed away April 22, 2019, at JSUMC surrounded by family and friends.
Joe was born in Jersey City and grew up in Keansburg. Upon graduating Keansburg High School, Joe joined the USMC and proudly served his country for four years. He was an avid Yankee fan who enjoyed watching and going to games.
Family was everything to Joe. Together with his first wife Eileen, they raised two sons Joseph and Sean in Hazlet. During this time Joe worked at the Red Bank Post Office for 32 years until his retirement in 2016. His greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Joe had a larger than life personality that will be missed by all who loved him.
He is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Katherine Kapusta and his sister and brother-in-law JoAnne and Nicholas Altobello. Surviving are his loving wife Anna, two sons Joseph and Sean (Paige) and grandsons Parker and Tate; sister and niece Kathleen and Kim Kammer; aunt Mary Deloughery; nephew Joseph (Patricia) Altobello; niece Nicole (Jason) Aquilano; four great-nephews Nicholas, Anthony, Nicholas and Zachary; father-in-law Thomas Downing; sister-in-law Eileen Downing; brother-in-laws Tommy (Patty) Downing, Michael (Jill) Downing, John (Maura) Downing; many friends and cousins especially the Jensens who were like brothers and sisters to him; his first wife and lifetime friend Eileen Maher and his "brother from another mother" Joe Shevlin. Semper Fi
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Burial will be private. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019