Joseph Mittelsdorf
Joseph Mittelsdorf

Lanoka Harbor - Joseph Mittelsdorf, 97, of Lanoka Harbor, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at home. Mr. Mittelsdorf was born in Orange, New Jersey. He lived in Montclair for 20 years prior to moving to Lanoka Harbor in 1984.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Marine Corps, Fifth Motor Transport Battalion, Fifth Marine Division. In 1943 he became the welding and Motor Transport instructor at Camp Lejeune, NC. In 1945 he was stationed in Hawaii and finally in Nagasaki, Japan from September 1945 to August 1946 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent.

In 1947 Mr. Mittelsdorf married, Lillian Marie Sandy, his wife of 62 years, whom he met at Camp Lejeune. Lillian was among the first females to enlist in the Marines. Before her passing, they were celebrated as the "longest living, married, Marine couple in the United States."

Post war, he worked as a welder and millwright. He was last employed as Maintenance Foreman at Driver Harris and Co., retiring in 1983.

Mr. Mittelsdorf was an avid outdoorsmen. He spent his retirement fishing, clamming and crabbing Barnegat Bay. His easy-going, fun personality and vivid story telling ability captured the hearts of everyone he met.

He was founding member of the New Jersey Industrial Fire Chiefs Association, an active member of the Cpl. William H. Smith Det. Marine Corps League, American Legion, VFW and the Old Guard.

He was predeceased by his wife Lillian, in 2009; his son Thomas, in 2005; his daughter Sandra Bamber, in 2007; and grandson Ian Mittelsdorf, in 2009. Surviving are his two daughters, Chris Dry of Gulfport, Mississippi and Carol Mittelsdorf of Lanoka Harbor; and son, Michael of Jersey City; two grandchildren; a great grandson and son-in-law Roy Bamber of Newark.

There will be a gathering of family and friends on Friday, October 23, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 Route 9 North, Forked River, NJ. Interment shall follow at 1:00 p.m. at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be to Cpl. William H. Smith Det. Marine Corps League, P.O. Box 703, Forked River, NJ 08731 in Mr. Mittelsdorf's memory.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
OCT
23
Interment
01:00 PM
Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
