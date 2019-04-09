|
Joseph Momich
Belmar - Joseph Momich, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on Sunday, April 7 at Care One in Wall, NJ. He lived in Belmar for the past 45 years and was a parishioner of Saint Rose Church in Belmar.
Joe emigrated to the United States from Yugoslavia in his 20's and settled in Newark, NJ where he met Cecilia at a local dance, who became his loving wife of 59 years. After arriving in the U.S., he eventually became a proud U.S. citizen. He was a successful flooring contractor for Dean's Floor Covering in Union, NJ and went on to work for other flooring businesses over the course of his career.
Joe eventually moved to Belmar, where he very much enjoyed being part of the local community. It wasn't hard to find him at the marina or on the jetties on the weekend's enjoying the surf and fishing for fluke and flounder.
Joe is predeceased by his wife, Cecilia and his parents, Antonio and Santina Momich. He is survived by his daughters, Geraldine Kleissler (Keith) of Belmar, Rosemary Momich of Brick Township, Antoinette Cerasia of Belmar, his son Joseph Momich (Michele) of Walnut Creek, CA, his grandchildren Jennifer Cosenza (Thomas), Stephanie Libonate (Joseph), Matthew Cerasia, Jessica and Joseph Momich, and his great grandchildren Cecilia and Christopher Cosenza, Sophia and Joseph Libonate. Also survived are his sister Emma and brother Livio Momich.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th from 3 to 8 pm at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am at the Church of Saint Rose in Belmar. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum Saint Catherine Cemetery, Wall Twp. NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2019