Braun Funeral Home
106 Broad St
Eatontown, NJ 07724
(732) 542-0383
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothea's RC Church
Eatontown, NJ
View Map
Joseph Montano Obituary
Joseph Montano

Eatontown - Joseph Montano, 88, a 60 year Eatontown resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by his children on December 1, 2019. Joseph was born in Long Branch to Louis & Deonilda (Fiore) Montano. He grew up in Red Bank and was a 1949 graduate of Red Bank High School.

Joe honorably served our country in the US Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He was a devoted 60 year communicant of St. Dorothea's RC Church in Eatontown and a 4th degree Knight with James B. Coyle Council #12620 Knights of Columbus. In addition, Joe spent many years devoted to the Catholic Youth Organization.

Joe was employed as a Systems Analyst at Fort Monmouth retiring after 28 years of service. Later, he spent 22 years at Monmouth Park Race Track in Video Control.

He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his strong faith, and his fun loving generous spirit.

In 2015 Joe was predeceased by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jean (Pellegrino) Montano.

He was also predeceased by his parents, step-mother, Anna Montano, siblings; Frank, Rocco, Anne D., Theresa, Antoinette, Chansey, Connie, Ann L. and Rose. He is survived by his loving children; Joseph T. (Maureen) Montano of Eatontown, Jeanne (Robert) Giannetta of NYC, Margaret (Jack) Blair of Eatontown and Elizabeth (Michael) Fernandez of Farmingdale, his grandchildren; Christina, Jonathan and Matthew Blair, Elizabeth(Nick) Fackler, Nicole, Thomas and Joseph Montano and his great-granddaughter, Olivia Blair, as well as, many nieces and nephews

Family and friends may visit Thursday, December 5th 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6th 10am at St. Dorothea's RC Church, Eatontown with entombment following at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.braunfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
