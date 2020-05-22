Joseph N. Lux, Jr.



Manahawkin - Joseph N. Lux, Jr., 77, of Manahawkin NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Southern Ocean Center, where he has been a resident for the last 2 years.



Joe was born July 13, 1942 in Albany, NY. He was a graduate of Fairleigh Dickenson University where he received his master's degree in Accounting. Prior to his retirement, Joe was a controller for Jaydor Corp., liquor distributors, Millburn, NJ. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War.



He is survived by his wife, Aline Lux (nee Trivigno), his two sons; Joseph K. Lux & his wife Erin, and Anthony Lux & his wife Carmen, his five grandchildren; Shannon Lux, Aiden Lux, Gretchen Lux, Bridgette Lux, and Drew Lux, his three step-daughters, Kathy Bellush & her husband Joel, Cynthia Mondoro, and Debra Booth & her husband Tim, his five step-grandchildren, Shaun Mondoro, Matthew Mondoro, Rebecca Rovinsky, Elizabeth Bellush Moore, and James Bellush, as well as his six great-grandchildren.



Joe will be laid to rest privately at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, NJ, has been entrusted with the arrangements.









