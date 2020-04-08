Services
Joseph Nicholas Slavin

Joseph Nicholas Slavin Obituary
Joseph Nicholas Slavin

Whiting - Joseph Nicholas Slavin, age 89, of Whiting, NJ passed away on April 7, 2020. He was born in New York and grew up in the Bronx, he lived in California before moving back east in 1962, living in Bergen County prior to moving to Whiting 30 years ago.

During the Korean War, Joseph honorably served in the US Army Infantry Unit. Joseph owned a home in Nova Scotia, Canada where he would spend his summers boating, fishing and, spending time with family.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Marie Slavin and one son, Joseph Slavin.

Surviving Joseph are his children, Norah Laliberte, Ann Marie Tomascewski, Robert Slavin, Kelly Broking and, Jo Ann Schottman, his twin sister Joan Schweizer; he is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

Services for Joseph were private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road Brick, NJ 08723.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
