Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-0003
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
66 Lacey Rd.
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Nutry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Nutry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Nutry Obituary
Joseph Nutry

Whiting - Joseph Nutry, age 80, of Whiting, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Community Medical Center. Born in Suffern, NY, he lived in Beachwood for over 35 years prior to moving to Whiting in 2011.

He worked as a logistics management specialist in the Logistics Department of Lakehurst Naval Air Base, Lakehurst, for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Joseph was an active member of the Oceanaires Barber Shop Chorus for 44 years. He was also a 4th-degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the St. Stephen's Church Choir and Toastmasters International.

Joseph graduated from Seton Hall University in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen Nutry, and his brothers, Walter John and Frank Nutry, and his sister, Loretta Schottke.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Lillian Nutry; daughters, Theresa Bourbon and her husband, John, and Laura Spaulding and her husband, Stephen; and grandchildren, Kelly, Emily and Richard Bourbon and Sarah and Erin Spaulding. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Deborah Hershey, Gary Ruff and Kristin Ruff and his step grandchildren, Nicole, Brian, Kyle and Matthew.

A visitation will take place Thursday from 5-8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now