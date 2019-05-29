|
Joseph Nutry
Whiting - Joseph Nutry, age 80, of Whiting, died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Community Medical Center. Born in Suffern, NY, he lived in Beachwood for over 35 years prior to moving to Whiting in 2011.
He worked as a logistics management specialist in the Logistics Department of Lakehurst Naval Air Base, Lakehurst, for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Joseph was an active member of the Oceanaires Barber Shop Chorus for 44 years. He was also a 4th-degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the St. Stephen's Church Choir and Toastmasters International.
Joseph graduated from Seton Hall University in 1961. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1968.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Kathleen Nutry, and his brothers, Walter John and Frank Nutry, and his sister, Loretta Schottke.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Lillian Nutry; daughters, Theresa Bourbon and her husband, John, and Laura Spaulding and her husband, Stephen; and grandchildren, Kelly, Emily and Richard Bourbon and Sarah and Erin Spaulding. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Deborah Hershey, Gary Ruff and Kristin Ruff and his step grandchildren, Nicole, Brian, Kyle and Matthew.
A visitation will take place Thursday from 5-8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 66 Lacey Rd., Whiting. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 29, 2019