Joseph Otroshina
Joseph Otroshina, age 81, of Whiting passed away on November 5th at Community Medical Center.
Born in Nanticoke, PA to Andrew and Anna (Bezek) Otroshina. He proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in West Germany during the Cold War. Upon his return, he met and married the best thing to ever happen to him Ann (Nancy) Kerrigan. Joe worked as an assembler at General Motors in Linden until his retirement in 1992. Joe and Nancy eventually moved to Toms River to raise their daughter Catherine (Kate). They were founding members of St. Justin's Parish.
Joe truly enjoyed being led around the world by Nancy and together, gave their entire life earnings to Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. They had a beautiful life and made many wonderful friends on the high seas. When Nancy granted him shore leave, Joe enjoyed playing cards, hustling pool, and being a tremendous role model to grandson Andrew. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife Ann (Nancy) daughter Catherine and her husband Gregory McGuckin, grandson Andrew, granddaughters Kelsey, Emily, and Amy. His sisters Anna Manosky and Eleanor Jones, his brother in law and sister in law Daniel and Debra Kerrigan and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his overweight yet happy Jack Russell Terrier Henry, and his granddog Torre.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday Nov. 8th from 3 to 7 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Nov. 9th at 10:45 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting, NJ. Entombment will follow at Whiting Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting :
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019