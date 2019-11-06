Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Otroshina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Otroshina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Otroshina Obituary
Joseph Otroshina

Joseph Otroshina, age 81, of Whiting passed away on November 5th at Community Medical Center.

Born in Nanticoke, PA to Andrew and Anna (Bezek) Otroshina. He proudly served in the US Army and was stationed in West Germany during the Cold War. Upon his return, he met and married the best thing to ever happen to him Ann (Nancy) Kerrigan. Joe worked as an assembler at General Motors in Linden until his retirement in 1992. Joe and Nancy eventually moved to Toms River to raise their daughter Catherine (Kate). They were founding members of St. Justin's Parish.

Joe truly enjoyed being led around the world by Nancy and together, gave their entire life earnings to Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. They had a beautiful life and made many wonderful friends on the high seas. When Nancy granted him shore leave, Joe enjoyed playing cards, hustling pool, and being a tremendous role model to grandson Andrew. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Ann (Nancy) daughter Catherine and her husband Gregory McGuckin, grandson Andrew, granddaughters Kelsey, Emily, and Amy. His sisters Anna Manosky and Eleanor Jones, his brother in law and sister in law Daniel and Debra Kerrigan and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his overweight yet happy Jack Russell Terrier Henry, and his granddog Torre.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Nov. 8th from 3 to 7 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Nov. 9th at 10:45 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Whiting, NJ. Entombment will follow at Whiting Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting :

www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -