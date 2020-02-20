|
Joseph P. DeAmbrose
Toms River, NJ - Joseph Patrick DeAmbrose, Sr., 91 of Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkley Township, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday February 18, 2020.
Joe was born in Hughestown, Pa. and was a graduate of the Hughestown High School then lived in Bloomfield, NJ for over 25 years and relocated to Ocean County where he enjoyed his passion for golf. After serving 5 years in the United States Navy, he was employed as a certified stationary engineer in the powerhouse of Colgate-Palmolive Co. in Jersey City, NJ for 38 years until his retirement. With his wife, he was able to do much traveling and visited 52 countries.
He was a member of Silver Ridge Park North Men's Club and Toms River B.P.O. Elks 1875 where he assisted with their bingo games. As an original member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, he served as an usher for many years.
Joseph is predeceased by his parents James and Libra (Zappitelli) DeAmbrose; his sisters Terisa Carone, Bina Welter, Clara Moore and Maryann DeAmbrose and his younger brother Pat DeAmbrose who was killed in WWII at the age of 19.
Joseph is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Francovitch DeAmbrose of 65 years; his son Joseph Patrick DeAmbrose, Jr. and his wife Susan of Brick, NJ; his brother Frank DeAmbrose of Belleville and his grandson Justin.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday February 24, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 9:30am. Burial will follow to Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation if you wish, to an organization of your choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020