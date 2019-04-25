|
Joseph P. Fitzgerald
Long Branch - Colonel Joseph P. Fitzgerald (U.S. Army, Retired) of Long Branch, NJ passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY to Ellen (Carey) and Joseph Fitzgerald, he was a proud graduate of Brooklyn Preparatory School and began his military career in September 1959 through ROTC subsequent to earning his Bachelor of Science degree in physics from St. Peter's College, Jersey City.
Retiring from active duty after more than 28 years of service in the Signal Corps, Colonel Fitzgerald was a decorated veteran, notably receiving a Bronze Star, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal, amongst others; his career included tours of duty of Germany, England, Vietnam and the Pentagon, and his military schooling included the Army Command and General Staff College and Army War College. Joe also received a Master of Arts in systems engineering from the University of Arizona.
Despite a distinguished career, Joe considered his greatest accomplishment the family he built with his beloved wife of 56 years, Edith (Parkin). Predeceased by his parents and brother Thomas, he is survived by Edith, sons Brian (Kathleen, deceased) and Thomas (Elizabeth), daughters Mary (Kurt) Switala, Patricia "PJ" (Chris) Zirkle and Carole (Tony) Lohmeier; twelve grandchildren, his sister, Mary Patricia (James) Hamiliton and many nieces, nephews, and cousins both here and in Ireland.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Saturday; 12 noon at the funeral home with a Mass at 1 pm at St. Michael's Church in West End. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or to for Parkinson's Disease Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019