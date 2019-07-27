|
|
Joseph P. Gaetano
Eatontown - Joseph Pasquale Gaetano, 83, lifelong resident of Eatontown, passed away quietly at home surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Antonio and Margaret Gaetano, his wife Angela, and sister Julia. Surviving are his loving companion, Patricia Binkowski, his sister, Rosalie Sneath, daughters Dina Sabin and her husband Saul, Eatontown, Lisa Gaetano, North Carolina, Joseph A Gaetano, Tinton Falls , Anthony" Bubba " Gaetano and his wife Shannon, Eatontown. His 13 grandchildren, Laura, Jennifer, Brandy, Sierra, Gabriella, Gianna, Maria, Erika, Mason, Presley, Danielle, Isabella, and Angelina. He had 4 Great-Grandchildren, Giovanna, Areiya, Luciana, and Natalia. Uncle Joe also leaves behind many, many loving nieces and nephews of the Sneath, Cannella, Yenesel, Campbell, Torreggiani, Gatti, and Cornman families.
Visitation will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 3pm to 8pm at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls. A funeral mass will be offered 10am on Monday July 29, 2019 at St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church, 240 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. Interment to follow at Shoreland Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hazlet, NJ. The family has requested for everyone to go directly to church on Monday. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 (nationalmssociety.org) would be appreciated. For online condolences, directions and to view full obituary please visit his memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 27, 2019