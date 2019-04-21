|
|
Joseph P. Messina
Manalapan - Joseph Messina, 91, of Manalapan, New Jersey passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at home. Joseph was born in Brooklyn, New York and has been a resident of Manalapan for 13 years. He worked as the Administrator of Health and Welfare Fund of Teamster Local 854 before retiring. Joseph was the General Director of the Queens Opera Association, which he founded. He was a proud WWII Army Veteran.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents Pietro and Maria; and brother in law Frank Acerra. He is survived by his wife Fortunata; two daughters, Dr. Paula Messina and Marie and her partner Laura; his sister Theresa; his nephew, Dr. Frank Acerra and his wife Suzann; his niece Claudia and her partner Jennifer; great nephew Daniel; and great nieces Kristin and Allyson.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan, New Jersey. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Manalapan, New Jersey on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment of cremains will be held at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Thomas More Church in Memory of Joseph Messina. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 21, 2019