Joseph P. Milbauer
Brick - Joseph P. Milbauer, 66, of Brick passed away Sunday August 4, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick.
He was born in Orange, NJ and lived in Kenilworth, NJ before moving to Brick in 2010.
Joseph worked in the Sanitation Department for Kenilworth Department of Public Works for 8 years before his retirement in 2010.
Surviving is his sister Virginia Horn; his nephews Vincent Horn and his girlfriend Ginna and Christopher Horn and his wife Colleen; his two nieces Autumn and Summer and many cousins, relatives and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday August 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. Cremation will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 6, 2019