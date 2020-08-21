Joseph P. Papinchak
Freehold - Joseph P. Papinchak, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home in Freehold, NJ. He was born in Windber, PA. He lived in Colts Neck before moving to Freehold in 2014. Joe served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He worked with thoroughbred horses for many years. Joe retired from his last job as a heavy equipment operator for the Colts Neck Department of Public Works. He was a volunteer ambulance driver for the Colts Neck First Aid Squad and a member of the Disabled Veterans of America in Shrewsbury.
Joe loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching all of their sports and school activities.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharryn Papinchak; his three children, Joseph Papinchak, Jr. of Ebensburg, PA, Dr. Joanne Quinn and her husband, Dr. Michael Quinn, Esq. of Freehold, and Emily Vandenakker and her husband, Peter Vandenakker of Colts Neck; and his grandchildren Connor, Mackenzie, Payton, Benjamin, Lucas, and Stephanie.
Services were private under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com
.