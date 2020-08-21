1/1
Joseph P. Papinchak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Papinchak

Freehold - Joseph P. Papinchak, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home in Freehold, NJ. He was born in Windber, PA. He lived in Colts Neck before moving to Freehold in 2014. Joe served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He worked with thoroughbred horses for many years. Joe retired from his last job as a heavy equipment operator for the Colts Neck Department of Public Works. He was a volunteer ambulance driver for the Colts Neck First Aid Squad and a member of the Disabled Veterans of America in Shrewsbury.

Joe loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed watching all of their sports and school activities.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sharryn Papinchak; his three children, Joseph Papinchak, Jr. of Ebensburg, PA, Dr. Joanne Quinn and her husband, Dr. Michael Quinn, Esq. of Freehold, and Emily Vandenakker and her husband, Peter Vandenakker of Colts Neck; and his grandchildren Connor, Mackenzie, Payton, Benjamin, Lucas, and Stephanie.

Services were private under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved