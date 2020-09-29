Joseph P. Suckiel



Forked RIver - Joseph P. Suckiel, age 29, of Forked River, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.



Joseph is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Beth) Meyer; his paternal grandmother, Lorraine Suckiel; and his paternal grandfather, John P. Suckiel. He is survived by his father, John Suckiel; his brother, Thomas; his daughter, Marlee (6 years old); his wife, Angie Love Eustice; his stepchildren, Damian, Xavior, Aliyah; his maternal grandmother, Kathie Meyer; his maternal grandfather, Fred Meyer; his Aunts, Karen Agosta, Corrie Meyer, Roseann Kloepping, Linda Kloepping, Claire Kloepping; his Uncles, LJ Kloepping and Andy Kloepping; and many cousins.



Memorial visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 4 to 6pm at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River.



Due to the Covid restrictions, masks are required to enter the building and we ask that you practice social distancing.









