Joseph P. Suckiel
Joseph P. Suckiel

Forked RIver - Joseph P. Suckiel, age 29, of Forked River, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River.

Joseph is predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Beth) Meyer; his paternal grandmother, Lorraine Suckiel; and his paternal grandfather, John P. Suckiel. He is survived by his father, John Suckiel; his brother, Thomas; his daughter, Marlee (6 years old); his wife, Angie Love Eustice; his stepchildren, Damian, Xavior, Aliyah; his maternal grandmother, Kathie Meyer; his maternal grandfather, Fred Meyer; his Aunts, Karen Agosta, Corrie Meyer, Roseann Kloepping, Linda Kloepping, Claire Kloepping; his Uncles, LJ Kloepping and Andy Kloepping; and many cousins.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020 4 to 6pm at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 W, Toms River.

Due to the Covid restrictions, masks are required to enter the building and we ask that you practice social distancing.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
