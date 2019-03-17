Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's R.C. Church
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Joseph P Wainwright Sr.

Toms River - Joseph P. Wainwright Sr., age 60 of Toms River, formerly of Staten Island, passed away March 15, 2019.

Joe was a Retired NYC Fireman, and a coach to many athletes.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia Rutherford Wainwright, daughter Nicole Reider and husband Donald Jr., son Joseph P. Jr., and daughter Jaclyn Travers and husband Tanner; parents John and Rose Wainwright; brothers John and Michael: sisters Gail O'Brien and Cathy Wainwright. Also surviving is his granddaughter Gianna.

For service information, please visit:www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
