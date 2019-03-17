|
Joseph P Wainwright Sr.
Toms River - Joseph P. Wainwright Sr., age 60 of Toms River, formerly of Staten Island, passed away March 15, 2019.
Joe was a Retired NYC Fireman, and a coach to many athletes.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia Rutherford Wainwright, daughter Nicole Reider and husband Donald Jr., son Joseph P. Jr., and daughter Jaclyn Travers and husband Tanner; parents John and Rose Wainwright; brothers John and Michael: sisters Gail O'Brien and Cathy Wainwright. Also surviving is his granddaughter Gianna.
For service information, please visit:www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019