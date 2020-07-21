1/
Joseph P. Young Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph P. Young Jr.

Toms River - Joseph P. Young Jr., 54 of Toms River passed away suddenly at Community Medical Center, Toms River on Sunday July 19, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ Joseph grew up in Roselle Park and Jackson before moving to Toms River in 1989. Joseph worked as a Building & Grounds Forman for the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority, Toms River.

Joseph enjoyed hunting, mowing the lawn and riding his Harley. He could always be found with his faithful companions Tito whom he is reunited with in heaven and Thai his dogs with whom were his pride and joy.

Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joseph Sr., and Dianna Young, his brother Jay Young and his brother in law Jamie Cucinotta. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lisa and his son Matthew. Also surviving are his siblings; brothers, Jon Young and his wife Kristy, Jeff Young and his wife Pat, sisters, Dee Pitta and her husband Gene, Tracy Siverson and her husband Eric, mother in law Pat Cucinotta, brother and sister in law, Michael & Aletia Cucinotta, and sister in law Nancy Cucinotta. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

A visitation will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 8:15 pm. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinnhoppingfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
08:15 PM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved