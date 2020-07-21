Joseph P. Young Jr.
Toms River - Joseph P. Young Jr., 54 of Toms River passed away suddenly at Community Medical Center, Toms River on Sunday July 19, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ Joseph grew up in Roselle Park and Jackson before moving to Toms River in 1989. Joseph worked as a Building & Grounds Forman for the Toms River Municipal Utilities Authority, Toms River.
Joseph enjoyed hunting, mowing the lawn and riding his Harley. He could always be found with his faithful companions Tito whom he is reunited with in heaven and Thai his dogs with whom were his pride and joy.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents Joseph Sr., and Dianna Young, his brother Jay Young and his brother in law Jamie Cucinotta. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Lisa and his son Matthew. Also surviving are his siblings; brothers, Jon Young and his wife Kristy, Jeff Young and his wife Pat, sisters, Dee Pitta and her husband Gene, Tracy Siverson and her husband Eric, mother in law Pat Cucinotta, brother and sister in law, Michael & Aletia Cucinotta, and sister in law Nancy Cucinotta. Joseph is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and relatives.
A visitation will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 8:15 pm. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinnhoppingfuneralhome.com