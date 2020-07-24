1/
Joseph Palagonia
Joseph Palagonia

Neptune - Joseph "Joey D" Palagonia, of Neptune, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old.

Born in Manhattan on the Lower East Side, he lived in Neptune for over 30 years.

Joe was an avid Joe DiMaggio fan. He loved to spend time with friends and was a regular for many years at Europa South in Point Pleasant. Joe was a fantastic dancer and could often be seen on the dance floor with his partner, Muffy.

He was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather. Surviving are his four children; Robert, Nancy, Leon and Joseph, his daughter-in-law, Laura, his six grandchildren; Amber, Jessica, Nicolette, Gino, Christian and Brendan, and his three great-grandchildren; Natalie, Amelia and Victoria.

Funeral Services will be private and are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
