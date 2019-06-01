Joseph Pirro



Toms River - Joseph Pirro, 97, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.



Joe was born and raised in Newark, NJ, where he lived for 77 years, before moving to Toms River in 1998. He served in the Navy in WW II and was a lifelong member of the Catholic War Veterans and Knights of Columbus. Joe served as a firefighter in Newark for 25 years, serving in 9 Engine and as the Chief's driver.



Joe is predeceased by his brother John and niece Theresa Vail. He is survived by his beloved sister Theresa Sutter, nephew Joseph and his husband Manny of St. Petersburg, Fl, Robert and his wife Patricia of Bridgewater, NJ, and John Sutter of New Port Richey, Fl, great nieces and nephews Constance Sutter, Heather Vail Keefer, Cheryl Vail, Douglas Vail, Matthew, Michael and Daniel Sutter, Brittni and Courtney Sutter, and great great nieces and nephews Douglas Vail Jr., Lilly and Ella Keefer, and Oakley Sutter.



A horse racing enthusiast, Joe was cherished by his family and friends, and was one of the most positive, cheerful and generous individuals anyone had ever known.



Visitation will be held Monday, June 3rd at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ from 3pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 4th 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, 130 St. Maximilian Lane, Berkeley Twp. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey Firemen's Home in Boonton, NJ.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary