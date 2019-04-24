|
Joseph R. Cavanaugh, Jr.
Medford - Cavanaugh, Joseph R. Jr. 82, of Medford, NJ formerly of Springfield, PA on April 19, 2019 Beloved husband of Shirley Baldwin and the late Rosemarie (nee: Freeberry) Cavanaugh, devoted father of Susan (James) Hampson, Kathleen (George) Hughes and his 4 stepchildren, Also survived by 4 grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and greats.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, April 25, 2019 10A.M. O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Thursday 11A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019