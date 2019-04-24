Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Medford - Cavanaugh, Joseph R. Jr. 82, of Medford, NJ formerly of Springfield, PA on April 19, 2019 Beloved husband of Shirley Baldwin and the late Rosemarie (nee: Freeberry) Cavanaugh, devoted father of Susan (James) Hampson, Kathleen (George) Hughes and his 4 stepchildren, Also survived by 4 grandchildren and many step-grandchildren and greats.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, April 25, 2019 10A.M. O'Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service Thursday 11A.M. in the Funeral Home. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cem.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 24, 2019
