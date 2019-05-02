|
|
Joseph Raffetto Jr.
Spring Lake - Joseph Raffetto Jr., 89, passed peacefully on April 30, 2019, with his devoted family at his bedside.
He was a lifelong resident of Spring Lake — born in his family home on St. Clair Avenue on Aug. 31, 1929, to Linda (née Dondero) and Joseph Raffetto Sr., both originally from Italy. Joe graduated from Asbury Park High School and then Seton Hall University, where he studied advertising and marketing.
As a young professional, Joe acquired ad space and radio time for Young and Rubicam in Manhattan. He later opened Wall Liquor with his brother-in-law and then launched Fountain 9, a shopping complex on Route 35 that he managed up until his passing.
Joe was the consummate family man, delighting in all of his children's and grandchildren's activities and milestones. He also enjoyed a good laugh with friends. In recent years you could find him every weekday morning conversing over coffee with the guys at Joe's Deli.
Every Sunday he attended St. Catharine by the shore of Spring Lake, the church where Joe married his wife, baptized his children, and remained an active parishioner throughout his lifetime.
He was also a Roman history buff and proud of his Italian heritage. Joe was a member of the Italian American Club of Ocean Township and the Amerigo Vespucci Society of Long Branch.
Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Theresa A. (née Lotito) Raffetto.
He is survived by his six children, son Joseph Raffetto III and wife Carey of Julian, Calif., his five daughters: Linda Bassini and husband Dale of Brick, Valerie Manfredini and husband Giancarlo of Bedonia, Italy, Laura Holl of Spring Lake, Christina Foerst and husband Drew of Sea Girt, and Theresa Raffetto of Manhattan, his 11 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, two nephews and his cherished sister, Gloria Palmer of Wall.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Road in Wall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Please meet at the church on Monday as there will not be a procession from the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Catharine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019