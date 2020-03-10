|
Joseph Richard Lasch
Avon-by-the-Sea - Joseph Richard Lasch, age 87, the son of the late Louis and Loretta Lasch, peacefully passed away on March 7, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the best friend and husband of 48 years of Kay Lasch. Born and raised in Jersey City, then having resided in Rutherford, Tewksbury and Bedminster, before moving full time to Avon-By-The-Sea. A proud veteran, he served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 as a combat infantryman with the United States Army. Following the war, Rich returned to the states and put himself through college graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a degree in Marketing. He worked proudly for AT&T for 35 years, in several capacities, finishing as the Director of Corporate Security. Upon retirement he dedicated much of his time to community service largely as a volunteer to the Red Cross of America. Over his many years of service to the Red Cross he was honored innumerous times for outstanding service including Exceptional National Volunteer and was very proud having served as a first responder at the World Trade Center after 9/11. Away from his professional career and subsequent volunteerism, Rich's true passion was his family. Spending endless hours at the Avon beach with his children, overseeing summer lemonade stands w his grandchildren on the corners of Avon streets in the summer, working alongside of his daughter at her horse stable, making trips to Ottawa and Boston to spend time with his grandchildren watching them compete in any number of sports and sharing in all aspects of the lives. Rich is survived by his wife Kay, his two daughters and their husbands, Kim and Jason Moore of Ottawa and Kelly and David LaPorta of Bridgewater, NJ and son and daughter-in-law Rick and Kristin Lasch of Hingham, MA. He was the incredibly loving grandfather of five grandchildren Connor, Colin, Hannah and Carter Lasch and Patrick Joseph "PJ" Moore. He is also survived by brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Geri Lasch, sisters Joan Murphy and Loretta Conheeney and is predeceased by his brother Stephen Lasch. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's name may be made to James F. Ackerman Federation at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020