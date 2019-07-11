|
Joseph Robert Sammons
Freehold - Joseph Robert Sammons, 94, of Freehold died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home. He was born in Neptune City and had resided in Bradley Beach and Belmar before Freehold.
He served in U.S. Navy during World War II.
He was an installer for Suburban Propane, Howell Township before his retirement.
Surviving are his wife, Rose Chiusano Sammons; a son, Paul Sammons; and many nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by entombment at St. Rose of Lima Mausoleum, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019