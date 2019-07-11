Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Robert Sammons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Robert Sammons Obituary
Joseph Robert Sammons

Freehold - Joseph Robert Sammons, 94, of Freehold died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at home. He was born in Neptune City and had resided in Bradley Beach and Belmar before Freehold.

He served in U.S. Navy during World War II.

He was an installer for Suburban Propane, Howell Township before his retirement.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Chiusano Sammons; a son, Paul Sammons; and many nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by entombment at St. Rose of Lima Mausoleum, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now